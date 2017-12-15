Moses (ankles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Moses has been able to play through these injuries for the most part the season, so he should be considered expected to play Sunday. His counterpart left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is questionable as well, though, so if both are unable to go, there will likely be some scrambling of Washington's offensive line makeup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop