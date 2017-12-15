Redskins' Morgan Moses: Deemed questionable
Moses (ankles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Moses has been able to play through these injuries for the most part the season, so he should be considered expected to play Sunday. His counterpart left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is questionable as well, though, so if both are unable to go, there will likely be some scrambling of Washington's offensive line makeup.
