Moses (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear how Moses picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the contest in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, look for Geron Christian to be deployed as the team's starting right tackle.

