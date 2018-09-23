Redskins' Morgan Moses: Exits game with concussion
Moses will not return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a concussion.
Moses suffered a concussion in the first quarter and left Week 3's contest. Ty Nsekhe will serve as Washington's starting right tackle as long as Moses remains sidelined.
