Redskins' Morgan Moses: Expected back for training camp
Moses (ankle) is expected back in time for training camp, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Moses underwent surgery on his ankle this offseason and will likely miss Washington's Offseason Team Activities as a result. However, the team expects him back to full health in time for the 2018 season and is looking for him to participate throughout training camp as well.
