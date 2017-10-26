Redskins' Morgan Moses: Fails to practice Thursday
Moses (ankles) was a nonparticipant in Thursday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Moses injured both of his ankles during the Redskins' 34-24 loss to the Eagles on Monday, but he was ultimately able to stay in the contest and tough it out. The tackle was able to turn in a limited practice Wednesday, but his lack of involvement Thursday is a somewhat discouraging sign heading into the Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. The Redskins were without four of five starters on the offensive line for Thursday's practice, which could prove harmful to the team's offensive prospects if multiple players are held out come Sunday.
