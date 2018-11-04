Redskins' Morgan Moses: Injures knee Sunday
Moses is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons with a knee injury.
With Shawn Lauvao also nursing a knee injury, the Redskins' offensive front is seriously depleted. Ty Nsekhe takes Moses' place at right tackle for the time being.
More News
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Cleared to face Giants•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Nursing elbow injury•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Exits game with concussion•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Taking part in practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...