Redskins' Morgan Moses: Not on Wednesday's injury report
Moses (pectoral) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Moses was forced to leave Washington's last game after suffering what was reported to be a pectoral injury. Coming off the bye week, he is no longer listed on the team's injury report, suggesting Moses will be on the field when the Redskins face the Jets on Sunday.
