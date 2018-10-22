Redskins' Morgan Moses: Nursing elbow injury
Moses suffered an elbow injury during Washington's 20-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
The details of Moses' injury remain undisclosed, so it will be worth monitoring the starting right tackle's participation in practice Week 8. If Moses were sidelined for any amount of time, backup Ty Nsekhe would slot into the starting lineup.
