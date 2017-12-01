Redskins' Morgan Moses: Out for remainder of game
Moses (ankle) is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Not all too surprising considering Moses was carted off the field in the second quarter due to the ankle injury. Look for more updates on the injury to come within the next couple of days. Ty Nsekhe will finish the contest at right tackle.
