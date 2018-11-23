Coach Jay Gruden said Friday that Moses was playing "on a bad Achilles" against the Cowboys on Thursday, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Moses practiced on a limited basis leading up to Thursday's game due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 11. The Achilles injury was unknown before the game, and it's unclear whether the injury will further hamper the Virginia product. Moses will have a few extra days to prepare as the Redskins don't play until Dec. 3, but the Achilles injury is certainly worth monitoring leading up to the game.