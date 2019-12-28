Play

The Redskins have given Moses (knee) a questionable designation for Sunday's regular season finale against the Cowboys.

Moses injured his knee in last week's loss to the Giants. He was able to practice in limited fashion to close out the week, which indicates he is likely a true game-time decision. Geron Christian would presumably be in line to replace him at right tackle should he not be given the green light.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends