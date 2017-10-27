Moses (ankles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Moses continues to nurse both of his ankle injuries and add to the Redskins' woes on their offensive front. Because four of the five starters could sit Sunday, it's tough to project who would slot into his position if Moses can't play.

