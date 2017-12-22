Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable for Week 16
Moses (ankles/illness) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Moses did not practice Wednesday earlier this week, but he returned Thursday in a limited capacity as he continues to play through his ankle issues. If he's able to suit up once again in Week 16, he's expected to start at right tackle per usual.
