Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable for Week 2
Moses is officially questionable for Saturday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Moses started the opener for the Redskins, but his status appears to be in danger for Week 2 after three limited practice sessions. Official word on his status should arrive on game day.
