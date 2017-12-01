Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable to return to Thursday's game
Moses suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return.
Moses has been dealing with ankle injuries for a good portion of the last two seasons. A cart was required to take the veteran off the field, which isn't good for his prospects of returning to Thursday's contest. Ty Nsekhe will likely replace Moses at right tackle if he remains out.
