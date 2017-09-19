Moses re-injured his left ankle against the Rams on Sunday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Moses was already fighting through the injury coming into Sunday before re-injuring it at the end of the third quarter, but the good news is that he only missed a single play. The 26-year-old's status won't be clear until practice later this week, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Redskins express caution in dealing with the lingering injury.