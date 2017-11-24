Redskins' Morgan Moses: Ready for Thursday night
Moses (ankles) is active for Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This has been a recurring injury, but it hasn't kept him out of the starting lineup.
