Redskins' Morgan Moses: Ready to play Sunday
Moses (ankles) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Both of Washington's banged-up starting tackles will be available Sunday, as Trent Williams (knee) also gained cleared to play. Moses, who is nursing sprains to both ankles, could have his work cut out for him in trying to contain the Chargers' two dynamic edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
More News
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Out for remainder of game•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable to return to Thursday's game•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Ready for Thursday night•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...