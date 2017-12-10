Moses (ankles) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Both of Washington's banged-up starting tackles will be available Sunday, as Trent Williams (knee) also gained cleared to play. Moses, who is nursing sprains to both ankles, could have his work cut out for him in trying to contain the Chargers' two dynamic edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

