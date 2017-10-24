Redskins' Morgan Moses: Returns Monday after battling ankle injuries
Moses, who exited twice in the second quarter of Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles after injuring both his ankles, was able to return to finish out the contest, Rick Maese of The Washington Post reports.
Though Moses was able to gut it out with the Redskins down both of their starting lineman in tackle Trent Williams (kneecap) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee), he'll undoubtedly be dealing with some soreness heading into the Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. It remains to be seen if the ankle issues will limit his practice time this week, but he'll remain off the injury report for now.
