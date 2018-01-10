Moses will undergo surgery on one of his ankles Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins are expected to provide a recovery timetable for Moses once the procedure is completed, but it's at least encouraging that he won't require surgery on both ankles, as he was plagued by soreness for a large portion of the past season. So long as Moses' recovery doesn't extend deep into training camp, he'll have a good chance to open the 2018 campaign as the Redskins' starting right tackle.