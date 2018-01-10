Redskins' Morgan Moses: Undergoes surgery on ankle
Moses will undergo surgery on one of his ankles Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins are expected to provide a recovery timetable for Moses once the procedure is completed, but it's at least encouraging that he won't require surgery on both ankles, as he was plagued by soreness for a large portion of the past season. So long as Moses' recovery doesn't extend deep into training camp, he'll have a good chance to open the 2018 campaign as the Redskins' starting right tackle.
More News
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...