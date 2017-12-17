Redskins' Morgan Moses: Will play Sunday
Moses (ankles) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.
Moses was listed as questionable but will play through the injury Sunday, like he has for the majority of the season. Ty Nsekhe will join Moses as a starting offensive tackle with Trent Williams inactive with a knee injury.
