Play

The Redskins and Orchard agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old was a late-season add to the roster in 2019, playing five games and producing 14 tackles (eight solo), a sack and a pass breakup. Orchard will likely continue to provide depth for a deep linebacking corps in Washington's 3-4 defensive scheme in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories