Redskins' Nick Rose: Field goal Sunday
Rose connected on his 28-yard field goal attempt and made both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.
Rose was perfect Sunday in Seattle's less than ideal weather conditions. Through three games, he has converted four of five field-goal attempts and has knocked through six of seven extra-point tries.
