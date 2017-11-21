Redskins' Nick Rose: Nets seven points
Rose converted his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries en route to seven points in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Redskins.
Rose made good from 38 yards on his lone field goal, keeping his record perfect over the past three games. Through five total appearances, the rookie has notched 37 points.
