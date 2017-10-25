Redskins' Nick Rose: One field goal Monday
Rose converted a 27-yard field goal and three extra points in Monday's loss to the Eagles.
It was a solid debut for Rose, who was perfect in his first contest with the Redskins. Look for 23-year-old to hold it down for Washington until the team decides how they want to proceed with Dustin Hopkins (hip).
