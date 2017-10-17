Redskins' Nick Rose: Signed by Redskins
Rose signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.
Rose comes into Washington to replace Dustin Hopkins (hip), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 23-year-old spent the preseason with the 49ers but ultimately lost the starting job to veteran Robbie Gould.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...