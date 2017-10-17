Play

Rose signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.

Rose comes into Washington to replace Dustin Hopkins (hip), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 23-year-old spent the preseason with the 49ers but ultimately lost the starting job to veteran Robbie Gould.

