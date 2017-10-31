Rose connected on two of three field-goal attempts and was 1-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Rose had his 36-yard field-goal attempt blocked in the second quarter, giving the replacement kicker his first miss in a Redskins uniform. He did connect from both 38 and 42 yards away, however. He also missed an extra-point attempt in the first quarter -- as he is now 4-for-5 on the year. As long as these misses don't become a regular occurrence, Rose should continue kicking in Dustin Hopkins (hip) absence.