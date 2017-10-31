Redskins' Nick Rose: Two field goals Sunday
Rose connected on two of three field-goal attempts and was 1-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Rose had his 36-yard field-goal attempt blocked in the second quarter, giving the replacement kicker his first miss in a Redskins uniform. He did connect from both 38 and 42 yards away, however. He also missed an extra-point attempt in the first quarter -- as he is now 4-for-5 on the year. As long as these misses don't become a regular occurrence, Rose should continue kicking in Dustin Hopkins (hip) absence.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...