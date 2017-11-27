Redskins' Nick Rose: Two field goals Thursday
Rose connected on both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Rose continues to impress this season as he is now 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts through six games. The original plan was to use Rose until Dustin Hopkins was able to return from a hip injury, but if the rookie kicker continues at this rate, Washington may not feel the need to bring Hopkins back until next season.
