Rose connected on both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Rose continues to impress this season as he is now 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts through six games. The original plan was to use Rose until Dustin Hopkins was able to return from a hip injury, but if the rookie kicker continues at this rate, Washington may not feel the need to bring Hopkins back until next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop