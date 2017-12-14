Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Rose would face competition from fellow kicker Dustin Hopkins, who is eligible to return from injured reserve for any of Washington's remaining three regular-season games, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Sidelined since suffering a hip rotator muscle strain in Week 4, Hopkins, who opened the season as the Redskins' kicker, returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in two months, thereby making him one of two players the team can bring back from IR this season. The Redskins will evaluate how Hopkins looks from a health and performance standpoint in practices this week before determining if he's fit to play as soon as Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but there's a chance he might not be viewed as a better option than Rose, who has been serviceable -- if not spectacular -- since taking over as kicker. In eight games with Washington, Rose has converted 18 of 20 extra points and 10 of 11 field goals, though only two of those kicks have come from more than 40 yards. Those who have been relying on Rose in fantasy leagues will want to check back prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff to see if Gruden has elected to stick with him in Week 15.