Redskins' Nick Sundberg: Suits up Thursday
Sundberg (lower back) played during Thursday's preseason win over the Falcons.
Sundberg served as Washington's top long snapper Thursday, playing eight snaps on special teams. Now back to full health, Sundberg projects to resume his usual role on special teams.
