Redskins' Niles Paul: Active Sunday

Paul (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest at New Orleans.

Paul is putting an end to a two-game absence, during which he recovered from a concussion. He could earn a decent role behind Vernon Davis due to the absence of Jordan Reed (hamstring), but Paul boasts just two receptions (on three targets) for 29 yards this season.

