Redskins' Niles Paul: Another quiet performance
Paul recorded three receptions for 12 yards in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
Paul has seen an increased offensive role over the past few weeks with Jordan Reed (hamstring), recording eight receptions in the past three contests. However, he only managed 17 offensive reps Thursday night, a big drop off from the 33 reps he averaged in the two previous weeks. Once Reed returns, expect Paul to see even fewer opportunities on offense.
