Redskins' Niles Paul: Being evaluated for concussion

Paul took a nasty hit during Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is being looked at for a concussion, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Paul stayed on the ground for a long time, before looking shaky walking to the sidelines. He's mainly a special teams asset, though, since he's listed as a No. 3 tight end behind Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis, who are both healthy.

