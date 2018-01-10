Redskins' Niles Paul: Heading to free agency

Paul finished his 2017 season with 13 receptions for 94 yards across 14 games.

Paul was an afterthought in the Redskins' passing attack this season, especially considering starting tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) only managed to play six games. Paul now hits the open market after spending the past six seasons in Washington. In 2014 he seemed poised to compete for the starting tight end role after posting 507 receiving yards but has since fallen off the map due to various injuries. It seems unlikely the Redskins will have much interest in retaining him given the slew of other options they have on the roster at the moment.