Redskins' Niles Paul: Listed as questionable

The Redskins have listed Paul (concussion) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Paul missed the Redskins' Week 10 win over the Seahawks due to a concussion, and is looking like a game-time decision Sunday. Jermy Sprinkle would figure to see some more time on special teams, as well as providing tight end depth should Paul ultimately remain sidelined.