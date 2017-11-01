Redskins' Niles Paul: Misses practice Wednesday
Paul (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Given the nature of head injuries, there's no guarantee Paul will be ready for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. The backup tight end will have to pass through all steps of the league's protocol before gaining clearance to play again.
