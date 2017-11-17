Redskins' Niles Paul: Questionable Sunday
Paul (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Paul has missed the Redskins' last two games with the head injury, but the team will wait and see if he can clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday. If active in Week 11, Paul would serve as the top backup at tight end to Vernon Davis with Jordan Reed (hamstring) set to miss a third consecutive contest.
