Redskins' Niles Paul: Ruled out Week 9
Paul (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Paul will miss his first game of the season after sustaining a concussion last Sunday against the Cowboys. His absence leaves just Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle as the team's only healthy options at tight end since Jordan Reed (hamstring) won't be playing either.
More News
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Out for remainder of Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Fully healthy again•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Progressing ahead of schedule•
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...