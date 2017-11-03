Redskins' Niles Paul: Ruled out Week 9

Paul (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Paul will miss his first game of the season after sustaining a concussion last Sunday against the Cowboys. His absence leaves just Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle as the team's only healthy options at tight end since Jordan Reed (hamstring) won't be playing either.

