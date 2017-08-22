Redskins' Niles Paul: Scores in Saturday's loss

Paul recorded one reception for 16 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

Injuries have left Paul on the sidelines for the majority of the past two seasons, but the veteran is finally back in the fold for Washington as evident by his big score Saturday. "Niles has been one of the most impressive guys to me in camp," head coach Jay Gruden said just a few days prior to the contest. "We can ask him to do anything. He'll play in-the-core Y, we'll put him at fullback, he lines up outside. His speed looks where it was before the injuries. I mean, I think he's had an outstanding training camp so far." With Jordan Reed (toe) returning from the PUP list Sunday, Paul could see a slight decline in reps over the next few weeks, but the 28-year-old's jack-of-all-trades play style should continue to create opportunities throughout the season.