Redskins' Niles Paul: Sits out Wednesday's practice with concussion

Paul (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Given the nature of head injuries, there's no guarantee Paul will be ready for Sunday's contest. The backup tight end will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before he can return to action. We should have a clearer understanding of his progress later in the week.

