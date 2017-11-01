Redskins' Niles Paul: Sits out Wednesday's practice with concussion
Paul (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Given the nature of head injuries, there's no guarantee Paul will be ready for Sunday's contest. The backup tight end will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before he can return to action. We should have a clearer understanding of his progress later in the week.
More News
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Out for remainder of Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Fully healthy again•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Progressing ahead of schedule•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Successful surgery•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...