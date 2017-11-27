Redskins' Niles Paul: Three receptions in win
Paul hauled in three of his five targets for 16 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Vernon Davis has been the biggest benefactor of Jordan Reed's hamstring injury, but Paul ended Thanksgiving night as the tight end with the most targets. Paul now has seven receptions for 56 yards through nine games this season. Those numbers don't leave much to be desired in most fantasy leagues, but with Reed's status still up in the air, Paul could continue to see increased reps for the next few weeks.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...