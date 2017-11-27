Redskins' Niles Paul: Three receptions in win

Paul hauled in three of his five targets for 16 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Vernon Davis has been the biggest benefactor of Jordan Reed's hamstring injury, but Paul ended Thanksgiving night as the tight end with the most targets. Paul now has seven receptions for 56 yards through nine games this season. Those numbers don't leave much to be desired in most fantasy leagues, but with Reed's status still up in the air, Paul could continue to see increased reps for the next few weeks.