Redskins' Niles Paul: Unavailable Sunday

Paul (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The concussion protocol remains Paul's domain, which is unfortunate due to Jordan Reed's (hamstring) own absence. The preceding will allow Vernon Davis uninhibited access to tight-end reps, but rookie Jeremy Sprinkle could also earn his most significant run of the season.

