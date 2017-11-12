Redskins' Niles Paul: Unlikely to play Sunday
Paul (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play in the contest, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
It looks as though the Redskins will be down two tight ends for the second straight week, as starter Jordan Reed (hamstring) is also trending toward being unavailable Sunday. Paul, the third-string option at the position, remains in the concussion protocol and was only able to put in one limited practice this week.
More News
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Ruled out Week 9•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Out for remainder of Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Redskins' Niles Paul: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...