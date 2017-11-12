Redskins' Niles Paul: Unlikely to play Sunday

Paul (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play in the contest, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

It looks as though the Redskins will be down two tight ends for the second straight week, as starter Jordan Reed (hamstring) is also trending toward being unavailable Sunday. Paul, the third-string option at the position, remains in the concussion protocol and was only able to put in one limited practice this week.