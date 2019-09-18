Redskins' Noah Spence: Inks deal with Redskins
Spence signed with the Redskins on Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
A second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Spence barely played with the Buccaneers last season, so now he'll have a fresh start with Washington. He'll simply add depth to their linebacker corps, and Spence's main contributions should be on special teams.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Slated for new role in 2019•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Adds 35 pounds as offseason initative•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Back to full health•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Injury could be long term•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Hits IR with dislocated shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Set to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...