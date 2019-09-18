Play

Spence signed with the Redskins on Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

A second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Spence barely played with the Buccaneers last season, so now he'll have a fresh start with Washington. He'll simply add depth to their linebacker corps, and Spence's main contributions should be on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories