Scandrick was held out of Saturday's practice due to back spasms, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Scandrick's back spasms are not believed to be of the serious magnitude but anything back-related is always wise to keep an eye on. Expect Washington to play this one particularly safe not willing to risk losing Scandrick for an extended period of time. In the meantime, Quinton Dunbar will take over Scandrick's duties at corner during his temporary absence.

