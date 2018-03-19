The Redskins signed Scandrick (back) to a contract Monday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.

Jettisoned by the only organization he's ever known (the Cowboys) on Sunday, Scandrick found a new home in quick order. Due to his experience, the 10-year pro is the top candidate to work opposite Josh Norman in Washington's base defense in 2018. For his career, Scandrick has averaged 3.2 tackles per game while racking up 11.5 sacks, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 125 outings.