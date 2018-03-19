Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Taking talents to Washington
The Redskins signed Scandrick (back) to a contract Monday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Jettisoned by the only organization he's ever known (the Cowboys) on Sunday, Scandrick found a new home in quick order. Due to his experience, the 10-year pro is the top candidate to work opposite Josh Norman in Washington's base defense in 2018. For his career, Scandrick has averaged 3.2 tackles per game while racking up 11.5 sacks, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 125 outings.
More News
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Informed of release•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Requests release from team•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Likely done in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Heading to IR•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Expected to sit out Week 16•
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...