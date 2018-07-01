Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Working as nickel back in Washington
Scandrick rotated to slot cornerback when the Redskins worked out of their nickel defense this spring, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Scandrick was often forced to operate as the Cowboys' top cover corner in recent seasons but, now a part of the Josh Norman-led Redskins, the veteran seems set to return to a role that's similar to the one he had during his earlier days in Dallas when Scandrick regularly performed as one of the league's best slot corners. However, Scandrick could still get plenty of reps on the outside in 2018 considering how he's also been working with the starters in Washington's base defense this spring. In any event, Scandrick seems set for a significant role with his new team.
