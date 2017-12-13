Redskins' Otha Peters: Promoted to active roster

Peters was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Peters was signed to the Redskins' practice squad at the beginning of November after spending time with the Seahawks earlier in the season. The rookie will likely play a special teams role.

