Richardson (knee/shoulder) wasn't on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Richardson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, as the Redskins merely opted for a walk-through session to kick off Week 6 preparations. The team is taking part in full-pad work Thursday, however, so the wideout's lack of reps is seemingly more noteworthy a day later. In addition to Richardson, Jamison Crowder (ankle) was also withheld from practice, leaving the team's receiver group in shaky condition heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers. Both Richardson and Crowder would likely need to log a full practice Friday to avoid a questionable designation heading into the weekend.