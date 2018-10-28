Richardson (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants.

Richardson managed limited practices all week, but a comment from coach Jay Gruden on Thursday indicated the Redskins were unsure of the wideout's ability to return. In essence, Gruden said Richardson must have his knee monitored after activity to make sure there are no setbacks. After clearly passing every test this week, Richardson should head a wideout group without Jamison Crowder (ankle), though Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Jordan Reed are better bets to lead the team in targets.

